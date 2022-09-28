Roger Stone claims there is a 'fake news tsunami' after CNN airs 'violence' video
Roger Stone is due to appear in court in Florida on Friday. (AFP/File / SAUL LOEB)

Notorious GOP dirty trickster is categorically denying a new CNN report.

CNN reported, "The day before the 2020 election, Roger Stone, the long-time Republican operative and ally of former President Donald Trump, said in front of a documentary film crew that he had no interest in waiting to tally actual votes before contesting the election results. 'F*ck the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” Stone can be heard saying, according to footage provided by a Danish documentary film crew and obtained by CNN."

The film was recorded by filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell.

"The filmmakers tell CNN they came to an agreement to share certain clips with the committee after a subpoena for the footage was signed by the panel’s chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, and delivered to the filmmakers in Copenhagen about two months ago," CNN reported. "The footage shared with the committee may be incorporated into its upcoming hearing this week."

The hearing was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

Stone claimed to Alex Jones' conspiracy theory website InfoWars that the videos were "deep fake" videos.

On Donald Trump's Truth Social website, Stone said the report was "100% false."

"It's a fake news tsunami," he argued.

Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo noted, "Roger Stone continues to claim that the video of him calling for violence ahead of the 2020 election is a 'deep fake.' But this is all part of the Stone game. One of the oldest 'Stone Rules' is: 'Admit nothing, deny everything, launch counterattack.'"

Watch below or at this link:


'Shoot to kill': Video shows Trump ally Roger Stone day before 2020 election www.youtube.com

