Roger Stone complains of 'guilt by association' ahead of Wednesday's J6 hearing

Notorious GOP dirty trickster Roger Stone lashed out on Saturday ahead of Wednesday's public hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"As the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol enters the final months of its inquiry, panel member Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland, teased Friday that the panel would likely reveal more of its findings related to longtime Trump ally Roger Stone," CBS News reported. "According to a report by Politico, committee aides in August traveled to Copenhagen, Denmark, to review documentary footage related to Stone. A team of Danish filmmakers followed Stone for over two years, over a period that included Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol."



Wednesday's hearing will not be in primetime, but instead will begin at 1 p.m. eastern.

"I think there might be some clues that surface from the new information we got there," Raskin said at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin in an interview with CBS News correspondent Robert Costa.

CBS News reported, "The Maryland Democrat and former constitutional law professor identified Stone, along with other Trump allies like Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon, as someone who 'was interfacing with the underworld of domestic violence extremists.' Asked how Stone figures in the Jan. 6 story, Raskin replied, 'stay tuned' — but told Costa that Stone 'saw where things were going.'"

Stone lashed out at the report on Donald Trump's Truth Social website.

"A fresh load of BS to be delivered Wednesday," Stone predicted. "Any claim or assertion that I knew in advance about, participated in or condoned any illegal act on January 6 is categorically false. The campaign of 'guilt by association' is obviously going to continue."

"Will this fake pasted up BS never end?" Stone wondered. "Raskin is a congenital liar and con-man like [Adam] Schiff."

