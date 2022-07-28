Secret Service director will delay quitting job to respond to J6 controversies: report

U.S. Secret Service Director James Murray will not be leaving his job at the end of July as had been announced, CBS News reported Thursday.

The network obtained an internal message in which Murray said he would "briefly delay my retirement and transition to the private sector in order to help bridge the gap and foster a smooth and meaningful transition for our future Director."

Murray said his decision was approved by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and the White House.

"I feel strongly about using this time to oversee and ensure our agency's continued cooperation, responsiveness, and full support with respect to ongoing Congressional and other inquiries," Murray said. "Doing so is critically important and I am especially grateful for the extra time to help lead our Service ever forward."

The agency has been in crisis and is battling the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol over key text messages during the riot were deleted.

The select committee wants agents under oath to explain why the evidence was deleted.

