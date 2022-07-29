‘Not how you do it’: Jamie Raskin warns GOP legislators not to ignore Jan. 6 subpoenas
Rep. Jaime Raskin / House select committee photo.

The former constitutional law professor who sits on the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol warned his congressional colleagues not to be nonchalant about subpoenas.

"I would not be casual about a subpoena," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told Raw Story during a Capitol Hill scrum.

"Please tell the moms and dads of America, if your child gets subpoenaed, don't tell them to just dream up in their mind an executive privilege or attorney-client privilege and throw it under the sofa and forget about it," he said. "That's not how you do it."

"A subpoena is not like an invitation to a summer party that you can just forget about," Raskin said. "A subpoena is something you've got to respond to."

In May, the select committee subpoenaed five members of Congress, including House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

The other four members are Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Scott Perry (R-PA).

Last week, a federal jury found Donald Trump's former aide Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify before lawmakers investigating the assault on the US Capitol.

Bannon, who led Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign, was among hundreds of people called by a House of Representatives committee to testify about the storming of Congress by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

The 68-year-old Republican strategist did not appear on the summons date or provide requested documents, and was indicted on two charges of contempt of Congress.

The 12-person jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Bannon guilty of both misdemeanor charges.

Bannon, who served as Trump's strategy chief at the White House before being sacked in 2017, faces a minimum of 30 days in jail and a maximum sentence of a year for each count.

Sentencing was set for October.


With additional reporting by Matt Laslo and AFP.

