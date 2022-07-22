Trumpland worried J6 has 'devious' plan to 'kneecap' 2024 campaign: 'Surprisingly smart politics'

Trump world is worried about Donald Trump's 2024 campaign team after evidence presented at Thursday's public hearings may sour the former president's opinion of some of his top operatives.

Veteran political reporter Vicki Ward on Friday reported that she spend the day talking to sources in Trump world who were caught flatfooted by the outtake videos that they did not know existed.

They also had questions about how to key staffers were portrayed.

"Why did the Democrats throw former campaign officials such as Tim Murtaugh (whose texts decrying the President’s behavior were shown and read aloud) and former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien (who testified)—both of whom had had no public quarrel with Trump— “under the bus” as opposed to showing footage of the extremists who supported Trump’s stolen election theory—people such as Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and John Eastman? Is it just all politics, to ensure Trump no longer has good campaign staff for his next presidential run? That’s what my sources say Trump World is mulling," Ward reported.

She noted an interview with a "former senior Trump campaign official."

"But then I think a much lesser secondary part [is] the fact that the committee really went to twist the knife on folks like Eric Herschmann when he said he was exhausted. [Editor’s note: Herschmann actually said White House staff felt 'emotionally drained.' Or Tim Murtaugh with the text exchange [between him and deputy communications director, Matthew Wolking]. Tim obviously [had] a senior role in the campaign," the official said. "There was a lot of thought that like, Y'ou know, man, that's just really kind of doing them dirty.'"

The official noted the friction in Trumpland.

"What the committee really seemed to twist the knife on were trying to attack 'normal people' who are in Trump's orbit to drive a wedge between them and the president with [the] specific intention of making [it] so that they do not work with him on a future presidential run," the official said. "And so when you go and start checking off names, the committee definitely went out of their way to drive a wedge between the president and his daughter Ivanka, between the president and his son-in-law Jared, between the president and legal counsel Eric Herschmann, and between the president and various campaign staffers, including Tim Murtaugh and Bill Stepien. There's a very direct effort to try to drive wedges where wedges don't currently exist."

The official said it may be successful.

"There's a very direct effort to try to drive wedges where wedges don't currently exist. And that only accomplishes thing one thing because there's no referral being made to the Department of Justice on any of these people. The only reason is to try to kneecap the relationship between Trump and people who have served as close advisors in the past [is] the hope that they're not present should he decide to run again," the official said. "And it's devious, it's underhanded, and it's surprisingly smart politics for some of the dumbest political people that I've ever met…."

