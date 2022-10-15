Trump's violent coup attempt does not 'spark the sustained outrage it deserves': midwest newspaper

There is not enough outrage over Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election, according to a new editorial posted online on Saturday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Following Thursday's public hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, the newspaper published the editorial under the headline, "Editorial: Criminal evidence abounds against Trump. He must be held accountable."

"The final Jan. 6 insurrection committee hearing on Thursday presented what, in any other historical context, would have been a series of major bombshells," the editorial board wrote. "But in this shell-shocked nation, numbed by years of daily Trumpian outrages, the idea of a president and his advisers colluding to organize a violent coup no longer seems to spark the sustained outrage it deserves. Americans should be outraged nevertheless because the evidence is clear: Donald Trump worked actively to subvert an election and seize power through a violent attack on Congress."

The editorial board focused on the activities of Trump confidantes Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, and Tom Fitton.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said during the hearing that Stone is "a political operative with a reputation for dirty tricks. In November 2019, he was convicted of lying to Congress and other crimes and sentenced to more than three years in prison. He's also a longtime adviser to President Trump and was in communication with President Trump throughout 2020. Mr. Trump pardoned Roger Stone on December 23rd, 2020. And recently the Select Committee got footage of Mr. Stone before and after the election from Danish filmmaker, Christopher Gilbranson [ph], pursuant to a subpoena."

In a video of Stone, he reportedly said, "f*ck the voting, let's get right to the violence."

The Post-Dispatch editorial board wrote, "The insurrection was premeditated, with Trump playing an active role in the planning. The question is whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the intestinal fortitude to prosecute. If Trump isn’t held accountable, he or someone inspired by his wanton display of criminal conduct will almost certainly try it again. What would they have to lose?"

Read the full editorial.

Watch the Thursday J6 hearing below or at this link:



