Trump rants against 'radical left lunatic' Jack Smith as he prepares for arraignment
Jack Smith (Photo: DOJ) and Donald Trump (Photo via Shutterstock)

Former President Donald Trump spent the hours before his expected arraignment on criminal charges ranting that the special prosecutor investigating him for storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home be prosecuted himself.

"Special 'Prosecutor' Jack Smith ... leaked massive amounts of information to The Washington ComPost," he said on his Truth Social platform shortly before midnight Monday.

"This is illegal, and I assume this Radical Left Lunatic, much to the chagrin of his Trump Hating wife and family, will be PROSECUTED? He is a totally biased Thug who should be let loose on the Biden Documents hidden in Chinatown, and the 1,850 BOXES secretly stored in Delaware, which Biden REFUSES to give up. Biden is guilty of Obstruction, I am not!"

Trump is facing more than 30 criminal charges at his arraignment in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon over allegations that he arranged for $130,000 in hush money payments to be made to porn star Stormy Daniels in an attempt to hide an extramarital affair.

Smith's investigation involves separate accusations that classified documents were kept at Trump's Florida home.


