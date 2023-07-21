The newest member of Donald Trump’s legal team on Friday called for cameras to be in the courtroom, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports.

John Lauro indicated he’s seeking the Department of Justice’s cooperation for what he apparently considers one of his top early priorities, Collins reports, noting that Lauro said his call for “cameras in the courtroom” would be the first thing he asks for.

"And I would hope that the Department of Justice would join in that effort, so that we can take the curtain away and all Americans can see what's happening."

Lauro’s hiring on Trump’s legal team was announced Wednesday. He will be tasked with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation over Trump’s role in the attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 election, CNN reports.

The Florida-based criminal defense attorney is a former federal prosecutor.

His previous clients include Trump attorneys Christina Bobb and Alina Habba.