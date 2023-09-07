Grand jury that indicted Trump reconvenes as prosecutor targets 'big grift'

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
The grand jury that indicted Donald Trump on federal charges relating to efforts to overturn the 2020 election reconvened Thursday after a four-week break, CNN reported.
The last time the grand jury met was on Aug. 8, just after it hit Trump with charges. As CNN points out, the latest meeting is a sign that Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation is ongoing.
Most recent reports suggest Smith is now targeting attempts to make money out of the stolen election claims.
Trump's trial date has been set by D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan for March 4, one day before Super Tuesday.