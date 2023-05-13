Alleged doc leaker was getting ready for a violent 'race war': report

The airman who was arrested in connection with the leak of highly sensitive classified documents was preparing for what he imagined would be an inevitable race war, according to an investigation from the Washington Post.

It was previously reported that alleged leaker Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who it was discovered had access to a trove of military documents over a long period of time, had an obsession with guns and liked to analyze mass shootings for "fun." Based on previously unreleased videos analyzed by the Washington Post, we now know Teixeira was also obsessed with the potential of a race war.

The Post included a video of Teixeira shooting a semiautomatic rifle and reciting extremely racist language.

"Jack Teixeira, dressed in camouflage fatigues, his finger wrapped around the trigger of a semiautomatic rifle, faced the camera and spoke as though reciting an oath," the article states.

“Jews scam, n-----s rape, and I mag dump," he is seen saying in the video.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Outflanked' DeSantis strategic blunder has left his presidential run 'bruised' and reeling

The Post also reported:

"Previously unpublished videos and chat logs reviewed by The Washington Post, as well as interviews with several of Teixeira’s close friends, suggest that he was readying for what he imagined would be a violent struggle against a legion of perceived adversaries — including Blacks, political liberals, Jews, gay and transgender people — who would make life intolerable for the kind of person Teixeira professed to be: an Orthodox Christian, politically conservative and ready to defend, if not the government of the United States, a set of ideals on which he imagined it was founded."

Those close with Teixeira reportedly noted how his gun obsession intertwined with his admitted racism.

"For Teixeira, firearms practice seemed to be more than a hobby. 'He used the term ‘race war’ quite a few times,' said a close friend who spent time with Teixeira in an online community on Discord, a platform popular with video game players, and had lengthy private phone and video calls with him over the course of several years," the Post wrote.

“He did call himself racist, multiple times,” the friend said in an interview, according to the Post. “I would say he was proud of it.”