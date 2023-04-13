Video captures alleged Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira being taken into custody

Federal law enforcement has identified and arrested a suspect in the leaking of secret defense and intelligence documents that have circulated online for weeks, according to reports.

Jack Teixeira, 21, was taken into custody this Thursday. CNN aired footage showing law enforcement outside Teixeira's "family home" in Massachusetts.

Aerial video showed an individual believed to be Teixeira with his hands behind his head walking backwards towards law enforcement who had their guns trained on him.

Teixeira is a member of the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

Pentagon's press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the leaks are "a deliberate criminal act" but declined to comment further at a briefing on Thursday. "This is a law enforcement matter, and it would be inappropriate for me or any other DoD official to comment at this time," he said.

The documents were reportedly leaked sometime in February in private chat on the social media platform Discord. As the Washington Examiner points out, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he was made aware of the leaked documents on April 6.

