Jackson, Mississippi may lose their garbage service over contract dispute

WasteDive, an online industry newsletter, reports that a dispute between the capital city's mayor and council left Jackson without a waste disposal contract for months.

Now, Louisiana-based Richard’s Disposal says it simply cannot afford to continue picking up garbage and trash from an estimated 150,000 residential customers and government buildings twice weekly unless Jackson pays its current bill of more than $4 million.

And that bill is just for garbage service from April through August.

Richards sued in federal court this summer in an effort to get paid. WasteDrive says that Richards has been picking up trash unpaid since April.Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba thanked Richards and its 70 local employees for continuing to provide service unpaid during a Thursday press conference.

IN OTHER NEWS: Special master rules DOJ must return some Mar-a-Lago documents to Trump

A city news release says the last day of Richards garbage pickup would be Saturday.

Residents were advised to freeze seafood waste to avoid overwhelming smells as garbage accumulates. Jackson is trying to figure out locations where residents can drop off their garbage.