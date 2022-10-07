Special master rules DOJ must return some Mar-a-Lago documents to Trump: report
Special Master Raymond Dearie on Friday issued a 3-page ruling that will return to Donald Trump some of the documents seized by the FBI when it executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in August.

"U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, the third-party special master reviewing the documents seized at Mar-A-Lago, ordered Friday for some original documents to be returned to Trump by October 10, noting both the DOJ and Trump team agreed they could be given back," Forbes reported.

Inventory lists briefly and inadvertently unsealed online showed the government had offered to return the documents August 30, Forbes reported.

The magazine reported, "instead, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon used those nongovernmental documents as a justification for the special master to be appointed, noting on September 5 that the filter team said there were materials like 'medical documents, correspondence related to taxes and accounting information.' The DOJ said in the filing that those documents 'do not appear to be privileged,' and are 'all either legal in nature . . . or otherwise potentially sensitive' and do not appear to be presidential records, government documents or at all classified."

Judge Cannon was appointed by Trump.

"Among the approximately 300 pages of documents to be returned, according to the filing, are a letter from Trump’s physician from 2016; documents related to various Trump-related lawsuits; accounting and tax documents; a confidential settlement agreement between the PGA and Trump Golf; invoices for legal fees; the email accepting Trump’s resignation from the Screen Actors Guild; a draft nondisclosure agreement; and a signed letter from a Trump legal advisor to the Biden campaign," Forbes reported.

