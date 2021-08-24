Trump-loving dirty tricksters face massive $5 million FCC fine for robocalling scams: report

On Tuesday, Cristiano Lima of The Washington Post reported that the Federal Communications Commission is proposing a $5 million dollar fine against pro-Trump serial scammers Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman for a series of illegal robocalls trying to suppress voter turnout.

Wohl and Burkman's robocalls sought to trick voters out of casting ballots by mail by falsely telling them that the personal information of absentee voters "will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts."

Previous gambits by Wohl include trying to pay women to accuse former special counsel Robert Mueller and national COVID-19 adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci of sexual assault, and circulating a fake positive COVID-19 test that gave Joe Biden 30 days to live.

In October 2020, the state of Michigan announced felony charges against Wohl and Burkman for the robocall scheme. An Ohio grand jury also indicted them in connection with the same plot.