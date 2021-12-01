Wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant shot and killed during apparent home invasion robbery

The wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant was killed at the couple's Beverly Hills home in an apparent home invasion robbery, NBC 4 reports.
Jacqueline Avant suffered a gunshot wound during the apparent robbery, and no suspects have been arrested as of yet. She was transported to a hospital where she died.
An aerial photo showed a broken sliding glass window at the couple's home.
"Clarence Avant is known as the Godfather of Black Music, and has been regularly celebrated by artists such as Jay-Z and Diddy, L.A. Reid and Babyface," NBC 4's report stated. "He began as a talent manager in the 1950s, worked at Venture Records in Southern California and founded L.A.-based Sussex Records and Avant Garde Broadcasting."
Jacqueline Avant was a former model in the Ebony Fashion Fair and served as president of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care. She was also a member of the board of directors of UCLA's International Student Center.