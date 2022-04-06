'Fear, fraud, and fascism': Jaime Harrison says Republicans don't deserve to be in power
Jaime Harrison (MSNBC)

On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Democratic chair Jaime Harrison lashed out at Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), one of the chief senators trying to block the Supreme Court confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and spreading smears about her — and condemned the whole GOP as a party of fascism.

"In a Senate where there is Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," said Harrison. "When Barack Obama was the president of the United States, there was a person he appointed to be an Ambassador to the Bahamas. Cassandra Butts. She was brilliant. She had leukemia. She was up for confirmation, and Tom Cotton blocked her confirmation. 835 days she waited to be confirmed, Ambassador to the Bahamas. When asked why he was holding up her confirmation, he said, because he wanted to hurt Barack Obama. It shows you who this little maggot-infested man is. He does not deserve to have that pen. He doesn't deserve to be in the United States Senate, representing the good people of Arkansas. He doesn't deserve and doesn't know."

"He put his hand on the Bible, took an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and he uses it as a play toy," added Harrison. "That is the Republican Party we see today. It is a party built on fraud, fear, and fascism. They don't deserve to be in power. Not because Democrats should, but because they don't deserve to be in power of this great nation."

