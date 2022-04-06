Ivanka Trump's testimony wrecks Steve Bannon's claims of executive privilege: MSNBC's Ari Melber

Ivanka Trump's testimony puts more pressure on her father's aides and associates to tell investigators what they know about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The former president's eldest daughter and former White House aide spoke to the House select committee for about eight hours, reportedly without claiming executive privilege or exercising her Fifth Amendment rights, and MSNBC's Ari Melber said that showed how advisers like Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro might be more worried about their own criminal exposure than Ivanka Trump.
"Her voluntary testimony puts pressure on anyone else stonewalling the committee," Melber said. "That's the big point you don't need to be a lawyer or expert on to understand, this committee has basically secured the cooperation of the vast majority of people it has summoned, including a lot of people in and around Trump world. We spoke with one just last week, you may recall if you watched 'The Beat,' one of the rally organizers. She cooperated. Jared Kushner recently cooperated, Ivanka Trump cooperating."
"If anyone has any potentially valid claim to some White House executive privilege, it would be people like Ivanka and Jared [Kushner]," Melber said. "They were White House aides to the end. Steve Bannon wasn't. They were with Donald Trump those days in a way Steve Bannon wasn't. What are they saying and doing? They're saying, well, let's just cooperate. They're saying they don't have any special privilege to shield them from cooperating. What's Steve Bannon doing? Testing this for some other reasons only he knows."
Melber wondered why Bannon was risking prosecution for contempt of Congress to avoid testifying, which Donald Trump's own daughter and son-in-law were willing to do.
"Whatever the reason is, because I'm not here to speculate, I could tell you, according to Trump's daughter what the reason isn't," Melber said. "It ain't executive privilege."