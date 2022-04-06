MTG heckled Jamie Raskin — and Republicans were blamed for her 'axis' with Trump and Putin

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) shut down Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she broke House protocol by heckling his remarks as he called for former top Trump officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino to be cited for criminal contempt of Congress.

“What about Ashli Babbitt?” Greene yelled at Raskin, according to The Washington Times. “What about Russian collusion?"

Raskin, a former constitutional law professor at American University Washington College of Law, was undeterred.

“The gentlelady I think said something about ‘the Russian hoax, or ‘Russian collusion.’ I accept the heckling, Mr. Speaker. That’s alright. Because if she wants to continue to stand with Vladimir Putin and his brutal, bloody invasion against the people of Ukraine, she is free to do so – and we understand there is a strong Trump/Putin axis in the gentlelady’s party,” Raskin charged.

“If she wants to continue to stan with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin that is her prerogative,” Raskin concluded.