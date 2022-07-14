CNN’s Jake Tapper goes off on the ‘utter shamelessness’ of Republicans who doubted 10-year-old was raped
CNN's Jake Tapper blasted Republicans who refused to accept the fact an Ohio child was raped and was forced to travel to Indiana to get an abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and imperiled access to reproductive health care in America.

"Earlier this month, the Indianapolis Star newspaper published a horrifying story in which a doctor described a 10- year-old girl in Ohio who had been raped and became pregnant as a result of the rape and had to travel to Indiana to get an abortion because Ohio law is so severely restrictive now that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned," Tapper reported.

The child was likely only 9 when she was raped, which authorities have said the suspect admitted doing multiple times.

"Yesterday, in Ohio, the alleged rapist was arrested and charged," Tapper reported. "It is a hideous ordeal and it was made all the more grotesque by the fact that in the days after the story was published and after President Biden mentioned the report and the girl in his speech, many Republican lawmakers and right-wing media figures immediately began attacking the poor girl's story as a lie. It's a lie that these conservatives falsely alleged was invented by liberals now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned and states are enacting strict abortion bans."

Tapper noted comments made by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Fox News, who insisted that investigators were not pursing the case prior to the arrest and said it was likely a "fabrication." He also noted similar comments by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and The Wall Street Journal editorial board.

"Nope, nope, nope," Tapper said. "All of them wrong."

"There's nothing wrong with wanting confirmation of facts," Tapper said. "Facts are vital. You can be forgiven for finding it odd to witness the glee, the utter shamelessness of the various public figures over the past few days declaring this is a lie, seemingly more focused on making political hay out of this tragedy than trying to find out if it was true."

