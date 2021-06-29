CNN’s Jake Tapper has the last laugh after Trump makes fun of his ratings

President Donald Trump has been holding up in his New York City tower while he awaits indictments rumored to be handed down by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.
The former president hasn't done much since leaving office other than pushing a series of grievances and perpetuating the lie that he actually won the 2020 election. For a few weeks, he attempted to run his own blog where he could post comments on his website, but it was taken down after traffic to it was so abysmal that he was being ridiculed.
Since Trump has also been banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, and nearly every other social media site, he has begun releasing his thoughts via email.
Such was the case when Trump saw a report about CNN host Jake Tapper's ratings going down from earlier this year when his show experienced a dramatic spike. Trump responded by mocking Tapper for the rise and fall, but it was ultimately Tapper who had the last laugh.
If I had incited and inspired a deadly insurrection and attempt to undo American democracy I might not be out there bragging about how many viewers it had," tweeted Tapper. "On any channel. But maybe that's just me, I'm a different breed of cat."
If I had incited and inspired a deadly insurrection and attempt to undo American democracy I might not be out there… https://t.co/LUp3bDVJY2— Jake Tapper (@Jake Tapper) 1624993950.0