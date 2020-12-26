Jake Tapper breaks down the GOP war over ‘deranged conspiracy theories and bigotry’

CNN's Jake Tapper broke down the civil war among Republicans over whether to go along with Donald Trump's "deranged conspiracy theories" about the 2020 election, which Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Tapper noted a public Twitter fight between Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

"All this talk about Jan 6th from [Trump] and other congressional grifters is simply explained: they will raise money and gain followers by blaming everyone else knowing full well they can't do anything. It's sad, and an utter scam," Kinzinger posted to Twitter.

Greene reacted angrily to Kinzinger's tweet.

"How does it feel to be quote tweeted with resounding approval by Democrats & Progressives while you call yourself 'Republican' & say #RestoreOurGOP? 75+ million "grifters" know [Trump's] election was stolen. Don't worry, traitors [Project Lincoln] will donate to you," Green posted.

Tapper suggested the split was unsustainable.

"The House GOP has a decision to make as to whether it wants to be the part of conservative principles and service like Kinzinger or of deranged conspiracy theories and bigotry like Greene. You can't 'big tent' disagreements like this," Tapper explained.







