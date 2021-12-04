'I hope they get the maximum': James Crumbley's ex slams him and his 'monster' wife
Oakland Country Sheriff's Department mugshots

In an interview with WXYZ, the former girlfriend of James Crumbley -- and mother of his older son -- ripped into the father of Michigan shooter Ethan Crumbley and stated she hoped he gets the "maximum" after being indicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter along with his wife Jennifer.

Crumbly and his wife were taken into custody early Saturday morning while hiding out at a Detroit-area industrial park following a manhunt when they failed to turn themselves for their part in their 15-year-old son's murderous spree at his high school that left four dead and seven wounded.

Prior to the Crumbley's being told by a judge they each needed to post $500,000 bail, Michelle Cobb unloaded on the couple calling her ex a "piece of sh*t" and his wife a "monster."

"He's a piece of sh*t. He really is," she explained while complaining about his failure to pay child sup[port for his 18-year-old son who lives her.

According to Cobb, Ethan's mother put herself between James and his older son Eli.

"Jennifer was a monster," Cobb recalled. "She could do no wrong and she was right about everything. I mean, this is exactly the kind of attitude she has. Like, she, literally, thought she was better than everyone."

As for the couple reportedly buying their son a handgun as a gift, she stated, "They pretty much gave him whatever he wanted. Why would you let a 15-year-old have access, especially knowing that just a few days prior that he was having problems at school?"

She added, "I hope they get the maximum, honestly, all of them. They deserve it. They need to be held accountable for what their child did. They need to have a reality check."

