Top far-right lawyer’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election are catching up with him: report

Former RNC Vice Chairman James Bopp, Jr. is one of the top far-right attorneys in America and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election may be catching up with him.
"A judge has declared that attorneys for the now-fired former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who led a yearlong election inquiry can no longer represent the effort," Wisconsin Public Radio reported. "In a scathing opinion Wednesday afternoon, Judge Frank Remington wrote that the out-of-state lawyers representing the Wisconsin Assembly’s Office of Special Counsel "applie(d) phony legal principles to invented facts" in a public records case filed in December 2021."
Bopp was a 2016 Trump delegate at the Republican National Convention.
"In Wednesday's decision, Remington found that Indiana-based Republican attorney James Bopp and his team had failed to meet Wisconsin's legal rules for professional conduct and had filed frivolous motions in the case, including one accusing the judge of bias," Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
The judge wrote, "I revoke [Office of Special Counsel's] out-of-state attorneys' pro hac vice admission because the motion to which they have signed their names applies phony legal principles to invented facts. Near every claim they make is frivolous under Wisconsin law.”
The pro hac vice admission is what allowed the out-of-state lawyers to practice in Wisconsin without being members of the state bar.
'"In November 2020, Bopp filed four lawsuits challenging the election results favoring President Joe Biden in four battleground states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan. But he withdrew the suits without explanation a week after filing them," Law.com reported in April.
Bopp also represented the far-right group True the Vote in multiple failed lawsuits.
"He is perhaps best known in legal circles for his litigation challenging campaign finance limits. He drafted the petition in Citizens United v. FEC, which the Supreme Court granted, but he did not get to argue the case. Citizens United President David Bossie hired former U.S. Solicitor General Theodore Olson of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher to argue the case. Bossie later joined the Trump White House," Law.com reported. "Bopp has been an ardent foe of abortion rights on behalf of the National Right to Life Committee, where he has been general counsel, and other anti-abortion groups. He has argued five U.S. Supreme Court cases. Most recently, he represented groups of students and others in challenges to vaccine mandates."
Bopp was the focus of a 2010 New York Times profile reporting "for most of the last 35 years, he has been a lonely Quixote tilting at the very idea of regulating political donations as an affront to free speech. Not anymore. Mr. Bopp won his biggest victory last week when the Supreme Court ruled that corporations, unions and nonprofit groups have the right to spend as much as they want supporting or opposing the election of a candidate."
The profile was titled, "A Quest to End Spending Rules for Campaigns."
Election law professor Richard Hasan told the newspaper the case was Bopp's "brainchild."
“He has manufactured these cases to present certain questions to the Supreme Court in a certain order and achieve a certain result,” Hasen explained. “He is a litigation machine.”
Judge Frank D. Remington ruling / screengrab.