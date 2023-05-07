GOP Oversight chair worries DOJ will upstage him: 'Do not indict Hunter Biden before Wednesday'
Fox News/screen grab

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chair of the House Oversight Committee, worried on Sunday that the Department of Justice might indict Hunter Biden on gun charges before a press conference could expose his alleged corruption.

During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Comer said he gave the FBI until Wednesday to release documents about Biden.

"What if they decide to indict Hunter Biden for having a gun illegally before your press conference?" Bartiromo wondered.

"My message to the Department of Justice is very loud and clear," Comer replied. "Do not indict Hunter Biden before Wednesday when you have the opportunity to see the evidence that the House Oversight Committee will produce with respect to the web of LLCs, with respect to the number of adversarial countries that this family influence peddled in."

"This is not just about the president's son," he added. "This is about the entire Biden family, including the president of the United States."

Comer claimed to know "exactly what this family was doing."

"And by all accounts from the media reports that we're getting, what they're looking at charging Hunter Biden on is a slap on the wrist," the lawmaker complained. "It's a drop in the bucket. So Wednesday will be a very big day for the American people in getting the facts presented to them so that they can know the truth."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.

