Pot-smoking Capitol rioter takes shots at FBI even as he begs judge for leniency
James Matthew Horning, the Jan. 6 rioter who became famous for posting footage of himself smoking a joint while invading the Capitol, made a plea for leniency Wednesday – while still claiming he was being "terrorized" by the FBI, CBS News reported.

"First of all, I just want to point out.... the biggest problem I have with (court) supervision is I have to let somebody who's armed come to my house," said Horning, in explaining why he didn't want supervision to be part of the terms of his sentence. He proceeded to claim he was "terrorized" by the FBI, and complained about them coming to monitor him at home when his daughter's bus arrived from school.

"I'm just asking questions," he said. "It doesn't make a lot of sense."

Horning, from Ohio, was indicted just over a month after the attack on the Capitol. He incriminated himself in a series of social media posts, including footage he posted at the time of the riot, including one in which he lit up a marijuana cigarette and said, "F*ck it, smoking a joint on the Capitol steps right now."

After the riot, Horning posted on Facebook, "To anyone on my list who has a problem with what happened in DC today.. I am damn proud I was there," he wrote. "If you have a problem with that, hit the inbox if you want.. or use the unfriend feature if you ain't bout it. Those of you calling for an investigation, why don't you try investigating deez nuts with ya chin." Prosecutors have cited this line to argue he has no remorse for his actions.

Horning initially pleaded not guilty at arraignment in April 2021, but last year took a deal accepting guilt for five charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings; and obstruction of justice/Congress.

