Pot-smoking Capitol rioter takes shots at FBI even as he begs judge for leniency

MAGA rioter who challenged cops to 'investigate deez nuts' gets indicted by feds
James Matthew Horning, the Jan. 6 rioter who became famous for posting footage of himself smoking a joint while invading the Capitol, made a plea for leniency Wednesday – while still claiming he was being "terrorized" by the FBI, CBS News reported.
"First of all, I just want to point out.... the biggest problem I have with (court) supervision is I have to let somebody who's armed come to my house," said Horning, in explaining why he didn't want supervision to be part of the terms of his sentence. He proceeded to claim he was "terrorized" by the FBI, and complained about them coming to monitor him at home when his daughter's bus arrived from school.
"I'm just asking questions," he said. "It doesn't make a lot of sense."
Horning, from Ohio, was indicted just over a month after the attack on the Capitol. He incriminated himself in a series of social media posts, including footage he posted at the time of the riot, including one in which he lit up a marijuana cigarette and said, "F*ck it, smoking a joint on the Capitol steps right now."
After the riot, Horning posted on Facebook, "To anyone on my list who has a problem with what happened in DC today.. I am damn proud I was there," he wrote. "If you have a problem with that, hit the inbox if you want.. or use the unfriend feature if you ain't bout it. Those of you calling for an investigation, why don't you try investigating deez nuts with ya chin." Prosecutors have cited this line to argue he has no remorse for his actions.
Horning initially pleaded not guilty at arraignment in April 2021, but last year took a deal accepting guilt for five charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings; and obstruction of justice/Congress.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday slapped down former President Donald Trump's offer to provide a DNA sample for the E. Jean Carroll rape case, saying it seemed likely to be a tactic to delay proceedings.
As reported by Law & Crime, Judge Kaplan argued that Trump's DNA offer was essentially a "quid pro quo" deal where he would only give opposing counsel access to his DNA if Carroll would hand over a "previously undisclosed appendix" to a "report that Ms. Carroll obtained and provided to Trump years ago."
Kaplan cited Trump's past history of employing needless delay tactics as a method to push back potential accountability as a reason to be skeptical of his offer.
"He has employed litigation tactics the effect and probable purpose of which have been to delay Ms. Carroll's actions against him an object that is significant in view of the fact that Ms. Carroll is now 79 years old."
He then shut down any prospect for such a deal coming to pass.
“There is no justification for any such deal,” he wrote. “Either Ms. Carroll is obliged to supply the omitted appendix or she is not. Either Mr. Trump is obliged to provide a DNA sample or he is not. Neither is a quid pro quo for the other. And the short answer to Mr. Trump’s request is clear.”
Carroll's civil lawsuit against Trump, which revolves around allegations that he raped her in the 1990s, is due to go to trial this coming spring.
We will only be hearing more about gene editing in the future. So if you want to make sure you understand new updates, you first need to get to grips with what gene editing actually is.
Our DNA is made of four key molecules called bases (A, T, C and G). Sequences of these four bases are grouped into genes. These genes act as the “code” for key substances the body should make, such as proteins. Proteins are important molecules, vital for maintaining a healthy and functional human being.
Genes can be short, typically made of less than a hundred bases. A good example includes ribosomal genes, which code for different ribosomes, molecules which help create new proteins.
Long genes are made up of millions of bases. For example, the DMD gene codes for a protein called dystrophin, which supports the structure and strength of muscle cells. DMD has over 2.2 million bases.
How does gene editing work?
Gene editing is a technology that can change DNA sequences at one or more points in the strand. Scientists can remove or change a single base or insert a new gene altogether. Gene editing can literally rewrite DNA.
There are different ways to edit genes, but the most popular technique uses a technology called CRISPR-Cas9, first documented in a pioneering paper published in 2012. Cas9 is an enzyme that acts like a pair of scissors that can cut DNA.
It is assisted by a strand of RNA (a molecule similar to DNA, in this case created by the scientist), which guides the Cas9 enzyme to the part of the DNA that the scientist wants to change and binds it to the target gene.
Depending upon what the scientist wants to achieve, they can just remove a segment of the DNA, introduce a single base change (for example changing an A to a G), or insert a larger sequence (such as a new gene). Once the scientist is finished, the natural DNA repair processes take over and glue the cuts back together.
What could gene editing do?
The benefits of gene editing to humanity could be significant. For example, making a single base change in people’s DNA could be a future treatment for sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disease. People with this disease have just one base that has mutated (from A to T). This makes the gene easier to edit compared with more complex genetic conditions such as heart disease or schizophrenia.
Scientists are also developing new techniques to insert larger segments of bases into the DNA of crops in the hope they can create drought resilient crops and help us adapt to climate change.
Why is gene editing controversial?
Gene editing is a controversial topic. Unless governments work together with scientists to regulate its use, it could become another technology that benefits only the wealthiest people.
And it comes with risk.
The first case of illegal implantation of a genetically edited embryo was reported in 2019 in China, and led to the imprisonment of three scientists. The scientists had attempted to protect twin fetuses from HIV being passed on by their father.
But when other scientists read passages from an unpublished paper written by the DNA experiment lead about the twins, they
feared that instead of introducing immunity, the researchers probably created mutations whose consequences are still unknown.
The risks of developing designer babies are so high it is unlikely that it will become legal anytime soon. A tiny mistake could destroy the health of a baby or lead to other diseases throughout their lifetime, such as increased risk of cancer.
Laws and regulations surrounding this technology are strict. Most countries prohibit the implantation of a human embryo that has been genetically altered in any way. However, as the 2019 example shows, laws can be broken.
Gene editing has its advantages. It holds the potential to cure genetic disease and create crops resistant to drought. But scientists need to work closely with law and policy makers to ensure the technology can be used for the benefit of mankind while minimising the risks.
The fact a private company recently announced plans to try to bring back the dodo shows how important it is that international gene-editing laws keep up with the ambitions of corporations.
Experts have long understood that snakes can feel sound vibrations through the ground – what we call “tactile” sensing – but we’ve puzzled over whether they can also hear airborne sound vibrations, and particularly over how they react to sounds.
In a new paper published in PLOS ONE, we conclude snakes use hearing to help them interpret the world, and finally dispel the myth that snakes are deaf to airborne sound.
Our research, which included 19 different snakes from seven species, reveals that not only do snakes have airborne hearing, but that different species react differently to what they hear.
How snakes respond to airborne and ground-borne sounds
Although seeing and tasting (the air) are the main ways snakes sense their environment, our study highlights that hearing still plays an important role in snakes’ sensory repertoire.
This makes sense from an evolutionary perspective. Snakes are susceptible to predators including monitor lizards, cats, dogs and other snakes. Hearing is an important sense for both predator avoidance and injury avoidance (such as being trodden on).
The coastal taipan was one of 19 snake species used in our research. Christina Zdenek, Author provided
For our experiments, we collaborated with the Queensland University of Technology’s School of Creative Practice to fit-out a soundproof room and test one snake at a time.
Using silence as our control, we played one of three sounds, each including a range of frequencies: 1–150Hz, 150–300Hz and 300–450Hz. For comparison, the human voice range is about 100–250Hz, and birds chirp at about 8,000Hz.
In one previous study, researchers hung western diamondback rattlesnakes (Crotalus atrox) in a steel mesh basket and observed their restricted behaviors in response to sound frequencies between 200Hz and 400Hz. In another, researchers surgically implanted electrodes into the brains of partially anesthetized snakes, detecting electrical potentials in response to sound up to 600Hz.
But our research is the first to investigate how multiple snake species respond to sounds in a space where they can move freely. We also used an accelerometer to detect whether the sounds produced ground vibrations. In this way we confirmed the snakes were indeed registering airborne sounds, and not just feeling ground vibrations.
A coastal taipan near a sugarcane farm in Queensland. Chris Hay
Do snakes move toward or away from sound?
Most of the snakes exhibited very different types of behaviors in sound trials compared to the control.
Woma pythons (Aspidites ramsayi) – a non-venomous snake found throughout Australia’s arid interior – significantly increased their movement in response to sound and actually approached it. They exhibited an interesting behaviour called “periscoping”, in which snakes raise the front third of their body in a manner that suggests curiosity.
In contrast, three other genera – Acanthophis (death adders), Oxyuranus (taipans) and Pseudonaja (brown snakes) – were more likely to move away from sound, signalling potential avoidance behaviour.
Death adders are ambush predators. They wait for their prey to come to them using the lure on their tail (which they wiggle to look like a worm), and they can’t travel quickly. So it makes sense they trended away from the sound. For them, survival means avoiding being trodden on by large vertebrates such as kangaroos, wombats or humans.
A common death adder (Acanthophis antarcticus) in an ambush position at Mount Glorious, Queensland. Christina N. Zdenek
Brown snakes and taipans are active foragers that rapidly pursue their prey during the day. This means they may be vulnerable to daytime predators such as raptors. In our experiments, both of these snakes appeared to have acute senses. Taipans in particular were likely to display defensive and cautious behaviours in response to sound.
Coastal taipans displayed cautious behaviors in response to sound.
Can snakes hear us?
Our study further debunks the myth that snakes are deaf. They can hear – just not as well as you or I. Snakes can only hear low frequencies, roughly below the 600Hz mark, whereas most of us can hear a much wider range. Snakes probably hear muffled versions of what we do.
So, can snakes hear us? The frequency of the human voice is about 100–250Hz, depending on sex. The sounds we played in our trials included these frequencies, and were played at a distance of 1.2m from the snakes at 85 decibels. This is about the amplitude of a loud voice.
The snakes in our study responded to this sound, and many significantly so. So it’s probably safe to say snakes can hear people speaking loudly or screaming. That doesn’t mean they can’t hear someone talking (a normal conversation is about 60 decibels) – we just didn’t test sound at this noise level.