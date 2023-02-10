MAGA rioter who smoked joint in Capitol shows 'complete lack of remorse': Feds
A January 6 rioter who became famous for posting video footage of himself smoking a joint on the Capitol steps has demonstrated a "complete lack of remorse" for his actions, federal prosecutors allege in a memo asking the court to sentence him to two months in prison, reported CBS News' Scott MacFarlane on Friday.

As evidence, prosecutors cited one of his Facebook posts in the aftermath of the attack, which was widely publicized two years ago around the time he was first indicted.

"I am damn proud I was there," the post read. "Those of you calling for an investigation, why don’t you try investigating deez nuts with ya chin."

Horning was charged with illegally entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct impeding government business, disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, unlawful picketing, and obstruction of Congress. He initially pleaded not guilty in April 2021, but accepted a deal a year later.

Nearly 1,000 people have been charged, convicted, or accepted pleas in connection with the January 6 attack — the largest number of defendants in a single incident in U.S. history.

Most defendants face charges similar to Horning's, like unlawful picketing and disorderly conduct. Those caught on video assaulting police officers face much more serious charges, as do higher-ups in the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who face charges of seditious conspiracy.

