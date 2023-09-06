James O'Keefe left Project Veritas staff to fend for themselves during hurricane so he could sing in musical: audit

The recently revealed internal audit of right-wing organization Project Veritas has alleged that founder James O'Keefe spent lavishly on luxury items such as private helicopter flights using money from donors.

The audit also alleges that O'Keefe engaged in "volatile" behavior that alienated many of his colleagues at the group.

The Washington Post highlights one particularly noteworthy incident in its big report on the audit of O'Keefe that involved the Project Veritas founder allegedly leaving Florida staffers to fend for themselves during a dangerous hurricane so he could perform at a musical.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"In September 2021, according to the report, Hurricane Ida floodwaters threatened to destroy the Project Veritas office in Mamaroneck," writes the Post's Will Sommer. "The staff scrambled to save equipment and their own lives — one elderly employee was briefly pulled underwater and had to be rescued by colleagues. But O’Keefe had already left the scene, asking employees to prioritize his own evacuation so he could make it to Virginia for a performance of the musical 'Oklahoma!' in which he had the lead role, according to staffers cited by the audit."

Staff member accounts cited in the audit show that O'Keefe tried to reassure his colleagues that "everything will be okay" before then insisting, "but help me get out of here."

O'Keefe's lavish alleged spending outlined in the audit led to his ouster from Project Veritas earlier this year.