Man fired after calling out his employer on TikTok for allegedly making him falsify pet food expiry dates
(Shutterstock.com)

James Salvinski of Illinois uploaded a video to TikTok saying that the pet supply store he worked for was "forcing" him to place tags with current dates on expired products, Patch.com reports.

In the comment section of the video, Salvinski said he has since been fired by Platinum Pet Treats in Northbrook.

"This is my first TikTok video, and unfortunately, I have to make it," said Salvinski while showing a product with an expired sticker date of July 2022. He then held up a second product with a July 2024 sticker on it, saying, "so they're no longer expired, and we can sell them."

"They say they're fine, but there's a reason why there are dates on products," Salvinski said. "If you want to purchase the products, feel free. If you don't, I'm fine with that also. I'm just doing this for your information, and you can make up your own decision on what you would like to do."

In another video, Salvinski claims he was "forced" to go through packs of beef sausages and remove any bugs from them before they were repackaged and sold to customers.

The company has seen a swarm of negative reviews since the video were posted.

Watch the video below or at this link.


