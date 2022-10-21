Trump stashed Iran missile secrets and documents on spy operations against China at Mar-a-Lago: report
Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago (Photo by Jimm Watson for AFP)

Donald Trump reportedly stashed some of the most highly sensitive classified information in the world at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The former president kept at least one document describing Iran's missile program and documents detailing highly sensitive intelligence operations aimed at China, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to the Washington Post.

“The exceptional sensitivity of these documents, and the reckless exposure of invaluable sources and methods of U.S. intelligence capabilities concerning these foreign adversaries, will certainly influence the Justice Department’s determination of whether to charge Mr. Trump or others with willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act,” said David Laufman, a former senior Justice Department official, who worked on cases involving mishandled classified materials.

The documents posed multiple risks if they fell into the wrong hands, including endangering intelligence operations and collection methods, and other countries could potentially retaliate against the U.S. for those clandestine actions.

IN OTHER NEWS: Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in federal prison for contempt of Congress

The FBI seized numerous classified documents and other top-secret materials from Trump's private residence Aug. 8, when a search warrant was executed, and people familiar with the matter said the more sensitive documents are top-level analysis papers that don't reveal sources' names but could provide valuable clues about how the U.S. is gathering intelligence, and from whom.

Some of the materials are so top-secret that many senior national security officials aren't even told about them.

SmartNews