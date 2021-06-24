QAnon couple featured on 'VICE News Tonight' arrested for participating in Jan. 6 insurrection

A couple featured in news coverage of the QAnon conspiracy theory has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Jamie Buteau and Jennifer Buteau were taken into custody Thursday morning in Florida after federal authorities found video evidence, possibly using facial recognition technology, that they climbed through a broken window into the U.S. Capitol, reported the Huffington Post.

The 48-year-old Jamie Buteau obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; and engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds after investigators said he threw a chair at officers during the riot.

"According to court documents, the Buteaus entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 around 2:25 p.m. through a broken door in the Senate wing of the building and stood near an elevator lobby between the Crypt and the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC). As depicted in U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) closed-circuit television video footage and video obtained from social media, Jamie Buteau threw a chair at two USCP officers around 2:30 p.m. From around 2:32 to 2:39 p.m., Jamie was in the orientation lobby where he was captured on video dragging another chair across the ground. The couple exited the Capitol around 2:46 p.m. through the south door," the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Jennifer Buteau claimed on Facebook afterward the riot was staged by Antifa activists to make Donald Trump's supporters look bad.

The 44-year-old woman was charged along with her husband with charges of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; and other misdemeanors.



