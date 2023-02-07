Watch: Jamie Raskin shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene at hearing for sympathizing with insurrectionists
During a House Rules Committee hearing this Monday, Jamie Raskin (D-MD) took an opportunity to call out Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for saying that the "major civil rights issue" of the day was Trump supporters who are being charged for partaking in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

During the hearing, the Democratic congressman spoke out against GOP efforts to disapprove of legislation passed by the D.C. Council. Republicans and others critics have described the legislation as soft-on-crime.

According to Raskin, Greene sees discriminatory mistreatment "not of Washingtonians, but of MAGA insurrectionists who are in jail for assaulting officers, interfering with a federal proceeding, and engaging in seditious conspiracy."

Rasken went on to say that Republicans controlling the House want to "turn the clock back on D.C.'s home rule power and relive the glory days when Washington was run like a colony by some racist Dixiecrats out of the House district committee."

"Today, it's the GOP that is determined to put the people of Washington in their place," Raskin said, adding that Republicans will be "attacking Washington not just for its local voting rights policies and criminal justice code, but for its gun safety policies, for its defensive abortion rights and LGBTQ rights, its decriminalization of marijuana, and dozens of other issues potentially headed to the House floor."

Watch the video below or at this link:

