Watch: Jamie Raskin lambasts Republicans for 'turning a total blind eye' to January 6th violence
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) (Screen cap).

United States Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), a ranking member on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, tore into former President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers on Friday morning hours after the bipartisan commission held its first public hearing.

“Well we dispelled the thick fog of propaganda that Trump and his supporters continue to emit about what happened" on January 6th, Raskin told MSNBC's Willie Geist.

The panel on Thursday evening outlined how Trump inspired the events on that bloody day.

"It's pretty clear,“ Raskin continued. "Donald Trump was hellbent on staying in office regardless of what the American people had to say about it. He promoted the Big Lie. They propagandized people with the Big Lie and then he engaged in this multi-step conspiracy to try to destroy [President] Joe Biden's lawful majority in the Electoral College, culminating on January 6th, where they unleashed terrible mob violence against our police officers."

Raskin then dinged the GOP for its empty pledges of allegiance to the rule of law.

"I was thinking last night," Raskin said, "the thing that jumped out at me looking at this is you have a party which now claims to be on the side of law enforcement and the police and yet are turning a total blind eye to the most vicious, massive assault on police officers any of us has ever seen in our lifetime."

Watch below via The Recount:


Raskin also teased what should be expected in the next five hearings.

“What you’ve seen so far, as shocking as it is, is just a fraction of the evidence that we have assembled,” he said.

