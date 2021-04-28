GOP official used his own unwitting father in scheme to steal campaign funds: feds

A former campaign manager for Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) has been charged by federal prosecutors with embezzling more than $1.4 million in campaign contributions.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that former Chabot campaign chief Jamie Schwartz was charged with wire fraud and falsification of records this week for a scheme in which he used his own unwitting father to siphon off donations.

"As part of the scheme, according to the charges filed by federal prosecutors, Schwartz misrepresented his father as the treasurer for the campaign," the newspaper writes. "His father, a jeweler in Bridgetown, told The Enquirer in 2019 he did not know he was Chabot's treasurer and later released a statement that he has never worked for Chabot's campaign."

Schwartz's attorney, Kevin Tierney, tells the Enquirer that his client has acknowledged wrongdoing in the case and that he is cooperating with prosecutors.

"Jamie voluntarily turned himself in to the federal authorities some time ago," the attorney said. "He accepts responsibility for his actions and is extremely remorseful."

Tierney would not detail what Schwartz's cooperation with prosecutors has entailed.