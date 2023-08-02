Jan. 6 riot suspect found by FBI because he had his phone number printed on his T-shirt
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.. - Samuel Corum/Getty Images North America/TNS

A Texas man arrested and charged over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol was found because he was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with his company name and phone number, according to the Department of Justice and reports.

Dustin Ray Williams, 32, was hit with a felony charge of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, violent conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and violent conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

Video of footage from that day shows him pushing and grabbing at police officers who were trying to hold. back the pro-Trump mob, the DOJ said.

According to reports, investigators used images showing Williams wearing a T-shirt that featured his company name and number to help identify him.

