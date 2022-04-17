Jan. 6 committee needs to present its findings to the public: Jackie Speier says 'it's time'
Screengrab.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Saturday called for the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol to present its findings to the American people.

Speier has served in Congress since winning a special election in 2008 and spent 18 years serving in the California legislature. She also survived the 1978 Jonestown Massacre as an aide to Rep. Leo Ryan (D-CA), who was assassinated in the attack.

MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin asked Speier if she thought the select committee should release a statement after CNN reported on the text messages Congress obtained between Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

"I don't know that they should absolutely respond to texts that somebody got out," Speier said.

"And I would suggest the important thing of this, point is to get this information in front of the American people — it's time," she said.

"And I think they're poised to actually open these hearings and be made aware of the documents they have, the recordings they have. The American people have a right to know, at this point," Speier said.

