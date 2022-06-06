Liz Cheney fears Jan. 6 committee will 'burn its credibility' if it pushes for radical changes: report

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is having internal divisions over what actions to take after the public hearings, with some members wanting to push for big changes to voting rights and even abolishing the electoral college, Axios reports.

The news comes just before committee hearings are set to be televised Thursday night. According to Axios' Jonathan Swan, "the committee's legacy depends in large part on what reforms it pursues after those hearings to prevent another Jan. 6 from happening — and that's where the united front breaks down."

Swan reports that committee member Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney "flatly opposes" some of the more sweeping election law reforms pushed by several Democrats on the committee.

"The broadest differences are between Cheney and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), according to three sources familiar with the committee's private discussions," Swan writes. "The two have a warm personal relationship but fundamentally disagree on what needs to be done to reform America's election laws."

IN OTHER NEWS: Internal documents blow up NRA's claims that its 'School Shield' program protects kids from shooters

Raskin has reportedly argued that the Electoral College should be abolished, saying electing presidents by a popular vote would protect future presidential elections from similar events such as Donald Trump and his allies trying to subvert the 2020 election's results, but Cheney thinks the committee "will burn its credibility if it pushes for radical changes like abolishing the Electoral College, according to a source with direct knowledge."