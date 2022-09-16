Jan. 6 committee ‘won’t be quiet’ in weeks ahead of midterm elections
House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Jan. 6 committee will soon resume its public hearings, and it will continue presenting evidence in the weeks leading up to November's midterm elections.

The panel will hold at least one more hearing, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28, and it will release early findings and recommendations before the Nov. 8 election, although its final report will likely come after votes are cast, reported Axios.

"[October] won’t be a quiet period," said committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

The House Jan. 6 committee is on a potential collision course with the Nov. 8 election. "The goal is to have … some information pushed out, obviously, before the November election.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Elon Musk’s friends begged him not to buy Twitter: ‘Oh my god — another huge problem’

However, the committee will continue to take pains to avoid appearing "perceived as partisan," Thompson said.

"We’ve been fairly free of those kind of complaints," he said, "and we would not want to interfere with the election."

Committee member Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said the panel was continuing to work at its own pace and would release the final report when it's ready, but Thompson pointed out the panel is set to dissolve Dec. 31, and lawmakers insisted the election had no bearing on their work.

"We can't make our determination based on dates on the calendar, we've got a job to do," said panel member Pete Aguilar (D-CA). "It's too important to just circle one date to November."

SmartNews