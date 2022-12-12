Jan. 6 committee's report nearly ready to publish -- here's what it will look like
House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Jan. 6 committee's final report is nearly complete and will be sent off for printing later this week.

The report will be comprised of eight chapters that will line up closely with the evidence presented during the committee's public hearings in June and July, according to sources who were briefed on its contents, and will focus on Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss culminating with the attack on the U.S. Capitol, reported Politico.

Committee members will meet publicly on Dec. 21 to propose final edits before sending the draft to the Government Publishing Office, and a person familiar with the draft said the report may also include appendices and investigative findings from all five of the select committee's teams -- which examined Trump's actions, the violent mob, the role of extremism, the funding behind the "Stop the Steal" rally, and law enforcement failures.

The chapters will focus on Trump's election lies, his pressure on state legislatures to overturn Joe Biden's victories, his campaign's attempt to send false electors to Washington, the ex-president's effort to enlist the Department of Justice in his scheme, his invitation to supporters to march on the Capitol, his actions during the 187-minute riot before he finally told supporters to leave, and a detailed analysis of the attack.

The final report will also make legislative recommendations to prevent another attack and other threats to democracy, although Congress will not likely take up most of those proposals in the final weeks of the current session.

It's not clear whether the committee will make any criminal referrals to the Justice Department for Trump or any of his allies who assisted his scheme, but the topic was on the agenda of their Sunday meeting.

