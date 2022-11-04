Jan. 6 committee questioning Secret Service agents who were in Trump's motorcade: report

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Friday interviewed the Secret Service agent who was in the lead car in then-President Donald Trump's motorcade on January 6, 2021, and will be scheduling testimony from the driver of Trump’s presidential vehicle as soon as next week, CNN reports.

The names of the agent and the driver have not been publicly revealed.

Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified in June that former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato told her that Trump got so angry that he grabbed for the steering wheel of the vehicle with one hand and lunged at Robert Engel, his Secret Service agent on that day, with the other.

“The President reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said ‘Sir; you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel,” Hutchinson testified.

A Washington, D.C., police officer has corroborated details regarding the alleged heated exchange Trump had with his Secret Service detail when he was told he could not go to the U.S. Capitol after the "Stop the Steal" rally.

Read the full report at CNN.

