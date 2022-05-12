CNN analyst warns ‘unprecedented’ subpoena of GOP members could backfire on Dems

As the news broke this Thursday that the Jan. 6 committee issued subpoenas for five House GOP congressmen, CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel called the unprecedented move a "political tsunami."

"You have to ask a couple of questions," Gangel said. "Practically, will it change anything? Will these subpoenas matter to these five Republican representatives or are they going to ignore it? Will they be enforceable? You have to wonder if the committee is doing this to make a point, that they went as far as they could, or do they have some information that one or more of these five members might be willing to testify?"

Gangel went on to say that "the political fallout of this is huge because if the polls are correct and the Republicans take back the House in the midterms in [2022], this sets up the potential of the Republicans then going after the Democrats."

"Will they want to subpoena Nancy Pelosi or someone else? So I think there was a red line here that some members of the committee did not want to cross, they've decided they're going to cross it."

The leading US House Republican, Kevin McCarthy, was subpoenaed to testify in the congressional probe of last year's assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters.

The subpoenas were issued to McCarthy and four other Republicans in the House of Representatives -- Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks -- after they declined to voluntarily appear before the special committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack.

"The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it," said committee chairman Bennie Thompson.

The panel is probing whether Trump, his staff and advisors knowingly encouraged or helped organize the uprising at the seat of Congress by hundreds of the former president's supporters seeking to stop lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden as winner of the November 2020 election.

