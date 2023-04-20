Jan. 6 defendant opens fire on cops in Texas before surrendering
A Jan. 6 defendant opened fire on local authorities who were sent to check on him last week, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Nathan Donald Pelham, 40, of Greenville, Texas, was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted nearly three hours. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the April 12 incident.

No injuries were reported in connection with the shootings.

The previous day he was charged with four misdemeanor counts in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

Pelham made his first court appearance in connection with the gun charges Wednesday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.

Pelham faces up to 15 years in federal prison on the felony gun charge and three years on the misdemeanor charges. He has been ordered to be detained pending trial in both cases.

An FBI agent on April 12 notified Pelham that federal prosecutors had charged him in connection with the insurrection and instructed Pelham to self-surrender April 17, which he agreed to do.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on the evening of April 12 initiated a welfare check at Pelham’s residence in response to a call from a relative who told authorities that Pelham had a gun.

The house was dark when deputies arrived, and they activated their emergency lights.

Pelham’s minor daughter exited the home and was placed into a HCSO patrol car for her safety, the DOJ said.

Shortly afterward deputies heard the sound of gunshots coming from the residence and took cover.

“About an hour later, at approximately 9:38 p.m., Mr. Pelham – a previously convicted felon – walked onto the porch and allegedly fired towards several deputies, who could be heard on body-worn camera video noting bullets ‘whiz’ by them,” the DOJ said.

“A deputy instructed Mr. Pelham to put his gun down, but he continued to waive it until re-entering his home. At 10:46 p.m., Mr. Pelham again exited the residence and fired multiple rounds.”

Law enforcement departed at 12:21 a.m.

Authorities during a search of Pelham’s home found a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and four boxes of ammunition. Several 9mm sized holes were found in the walls.

