Florida couple pleads guilty in 'chair toss' attack on cops amid Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
Jan 6 Insurrection (AFP)

A Florida couple on Monday pleaded guilty in connection with an assault on police during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Jamie Buteau, 50, of Ocala, Florida, pleaded guilty to one felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Jennifer Buteau, 46, (also of Ocala), pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 20.

Jamie Buteau faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison and a fine of $250,000 and Jennifer Buteau up to six months and a $5,000 fine, WCJB reports.

The Buteaus traveled to Florida to protest the results of the 2020 election, the DOJ said in court documents. The couple entered the U.S. Capitol building through the Senate Wing Door after the door had been breached, and an adjacent window was broken by a crowd of rioters. They then joined a large mob in marching to the lobby separating the Crypt from the Capitol Visitors Center.

U.S. Capitol Police Officers attempted to establish a line to hold back the rioting mob. Still, the officers retreated from the area as attackers attempted to pull down a set of rolling doors that would have protected the officers and separated the lobby from the Visitors Center.

As the rioters blocked the doors to prevent them from closing, Jamie Buteau picked up a chair and hurled it at the officers.

The chair bounced off a wall, striking an officer in the arm.

The plea comes as an indictment of Trump for the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election looms.

