‘The committee had the receipts’: CNN panel taken aback by 'a very disturbing day of testimony'
CNN's panel on Thursday praised the latest public hearing of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"All right, there it is," Jake Tapper said immediately following the end of the hearing. "The end of a very disturbing day of testimony from top officials of the Trump Justice Department, talking about how Donald Trump tried to weaponize the justice department to steal the election from not just Joe Biden, but from the American people"

"We had testimony today, Jamie Gangel from Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, one of his top aides talking about the Republican members of Congress who reached out to try to get a pardon because of their participation in this scheme," Tapper said.

"Members of Congress who have been saying they never did anything such thing, the committee had the receipts," Gangel replied.

"There was an email there from Mo Brooks (R-AL), the headline was, the slug was 'pardons,' and they had testimony from several White House aides, Cassidy Hutchison, Johnny McEntee, others from the White House counsel's office, Eric Hershmann, each saying that these congressmen had reached out. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), [Louie] Gohmert (R-TX), Scott Perry (R-PA), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) according to Cassidy Hutchison, she heard she reached out to the White House counsel's office."

"And as Adam Kinzinger said at the end, you ask for a pardon if you have done something wrong," Gangel noted.

