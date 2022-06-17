The next Jan. 6 hearing ‘is going to trigger Trump like nothing else’: Rick Wilson
Donald Trump (Photo of Trump via Agence France-Presse)

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his deputy Gabe Sterling are expected to testify on front of the Jan. 6 committee at the end of this month, CNN reports.

Raffensperger's made headlines after the 2020 election for refusing former President Donald Trump's attempt to pressure him to "find" the votes necessary for Trump to win Georgia. Raffensperger, who is a Republican, already testified before the committee as well as a special grand jury investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

According to the Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson, Raffensperger and Sterling appearing before the committee is bad news for Trump.

"This is going to trigger Trump like nothing else," Wilson tweeted this Friday.

IN OTHER NEWS: Lindsey Graham reminisces about being 'afraid' of Donald Trump during Faith and Freedom speech

"As Trump refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 election and his allies pursued various schemes to try to upend the results, Raffensperger, Raffensperger's wife Tricia, and other Georgia officials faced a barrage of threats," CNN's report stated. "In December 2020, Sterling publicly pleaded for Trump to condemn the harassment that officials and election workers had been facing."

On Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee detailed how the former president berated Mike Pence for not going along with the scheme both knew to be unlawful -- even after being told violence had erupted as Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden's victory.

The committee heard from retired federal judge J Michael Luttig, who testified that the United States would have been plunged into "a revolution within a paralyzing constitutional crisis" had Pence folded under Trump's pressure.

Luttig, a renowned conservative legal scholar, had advised Pence at the time that his role in overseeing the ratification of the election was purely ceremonial -- and that he had no power to oppose the result.

READ MORE: Mike Lindell’s meltdown enters its second day as he compares Walmart to Nazi Germany

"There was no basis in the constitution or the laws of the United States at all for the theory espoused by Mr Eastman. At all. None," Luttig said.

Trump reacted to the hearing by demanding that he receive "equal time" on the airwaves to lay out his bogus theory that the election was stolen -- but opponents pointed out that he has not taken up the committee's invitation to testify.

SmartNews