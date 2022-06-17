Watch: Mike Lindell’s meltdown enters its second day as he compares Walmart to Nazi Germany
Mike Lindell speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

During an appearance on the Right Side Broadcasting Network, MyPillow CEO and voter fraud conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell continued to lash out against Walmart for reportedly dropping his products, saying that the retail giant's move is the latest move in a "battle of historical proportions."

"What happens is it takes a little bit but evil itself and their true colors come out. Walmart, it just took until now, and they tried to just disguise it and boom, here they are," Lindell said Friday, adding that "on January 7th, 1.2 million Americans got canceled."

"It's kinda like back in Nazi Germany," he continued before launching into a rant about an "agenda."

Several other companies have stopped selling MyPillow products, including Costco, Bed Bath & Beyond, QVC, JCPenney, and Wayfair.

On Thursday, Lindell said that he "slammed" his computer after learning that MyPillow was being dropped by Walmart.

Watch the video below:

