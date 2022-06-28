Watch live: Jan. 6 committee to question 'surprise witness' Cassidy Hutchinson about Trump-Meadows efforts to overturn election

The House select committee announced a surprise hearing for Tuesday at 1 p.m. EST with a witness whose identity was kept secret until hours before she was set to testify.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is expected to tell investigators about Donald Trump and his inner circle attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and requests by Republican members of Congress for pardons after they participated in the scheme.

Hutchinson has already testified for about 20 hours, including within the last 10 days, and her video testimony has been prominently featured in the previous five public hearings.

The select committee had planned to delay the rest of its hearings until next month before announcing the sixth, and reporters and legal experts say the surprise move signals a sense of urgency, and reflects alleged threats to Hutchinson's security.

06/28/22 Select Committee Hearing www.youtube.com









