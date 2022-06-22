Jan. 6 committee to pause hearings until July as new evidence pours in

The House select committee will pause its public hearings until next month after receiving significant new evidence related to Donald Trump's effort to overturn his election loss.
The panel will hold another hearing Thursday focused on Trump's pressure campaign against the Department of Justice, but select committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told reporters on Wednesday the remaining hearings would be rescheduled for July.
"The panel is reassessing its schedule after significant new tranches of evidence have arrived — including documentary footage, NARA productions and new tips," reported Politico's Kyle Cheney.
\u201cNEWS: Bennie Thompson tells us that after Thursday, the select committee will resume hearings in July. The panel is reassessing its schedule after significant new tranches of evidence have arrived \u2014 including documentary footage, NARA productions and new tips.\u201d— Kyle Cheney (@Kyle Cheney) 1655914736
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) had said after Wednesday's hearing that the committee was "picking up new evidence on a daily basis with enormous velocity," and Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) said the schedule was "fluid" as committee members sorted the evidence and tried to determine which hearings it best fit.
IN OTHER NEWS: GOP congressman dumps Trump after watching Jan. 6 hearings
A source familiar with the matter also said the committee was discussing the possibility of scheduling additional hearings to present some of the new evidence.
Thompson has solicited testimony and other evidence during the public hearings and has said that additional witnesses have come forward as a result.