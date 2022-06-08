Revealed: Nearly every Proud Boy indicted for seditious conspiracy is a military veteran
Capitol rioters (Photo by Joseph Prezioso for AFP)

On Tuesday, Axios reported that nearly all of the Proud Boys indicted for seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, are military veterans.

"Four out of five members of the Proud Boys right-wing extremist group who were indicted on sedition charges previously served in the military," reported Herb Scribner. "The indicted members include an Army veteran with a Purple Heart, two marines and a sailor recruit." Military.com was first to report the connections.

"The charges against the Proud Boys allege the group's members were among hundreds of Trump supporters who gathered to riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6," the report continued. "The Proud Boys members 'directed, mobilized and led members of the crowd onto the Capitol grounds and into the Capitol,' the Department of Justice said in a statement. The group also worked to dismantle barricades, destroy property, breach the Capitol building and assault law enforcement officers, the DOJ said."

The Proud Boys are a self-described "Western Chauvinist" group with ties to white supremacists, notorious for their street brawling behavior.

Prior to the conspiracy indictment, several Proud Boys were already facing a number of other charges, including lead figure Enrique Tarrio.

This comes after another far-right extremist group, the paramilitary Oath Keepers, also saw seditious conspiracy charges for several of its leaders.

SmartNews Jan. 6 Hearings