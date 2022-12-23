National Guard commander almost sent troops to stop the Jan. 6 riot without approval: report

On Friday, CNN reported that Maj. Gen. William Walker, the commander of the Washington, D.C. National Guard, "strongly" considered deploying forces to put down the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol without authorization, as orders from the Trump administration failed to come.
This detail was revealed in the 845-page final report by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack, which was released last night.
“Major General Walker himself understood he had to wait for approval from Secretary (Ryan) McCarthy to deploy his forces. But as he waited on that video call for hours, he did strongly consider sending them anyway,” said the report. “He turned to his lawyer and said, ‘Hey, you know what? You know, we’re going to go, and I’m just going to shoulder the responsibility.’”
"The committee’s findings are based on its interview with Walker and other National Guard officials who were with him on January 6. The panel also interviewed top Defense Department officials involved in the National Guard response," said the report. "National Guard officials who were with Walker on January 6 when pro-Trump rioters breached the US Capitol testified that Walk 0 er 'seriously contemplated aloud the possibility of breaking with the chain of command,' the report says. 'Should we just deploy now and resign tomorrow?' one National Guard lieutenant recalled Walker bluntly putting it, the report states. 'I would have done just that,' Walker said, 'but not for those two letters' from his superiors curtailing Guard redeployment, according to the committee report."
Ultimately, as Trump continued to be unwilling to deploy the Guard, it was Vice President Mike Pence — responsible for certifying the electoral count, as Trump supporters outside called for him to be lynched — who broke the chain of command and gave the order for deployment.
A counter-report released by the Republican minority has tried to instead claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office was responsible for security failures. However, Pelosi is not in the military chain of command, and video footage released by the committee shows her and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer asking those in it for help.
On Friday, The Daily Beast reported on the mounting turmoil in the House Republican caucus as members "play chicken" over whether or not to provide the votes for GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to become Speaker.
McCarthy needs 218 votes to secure the gavel; however, the incoming House GOP majority is so narrow that there is virtually no room for error — and warring factions are clashing over it.
"The 'Never Kevin' camp is small: just five archconservative lawmakers have publicly said they will not, under any circumstances, vote for McCarthy. But if they stick to their guns, five votes is all it could take to throw the process into chaos — and potentially open up an avenue for another candidate to ascend to the top job," reported Sam Brodey and Ursula Perano. "The much larger 'Only Kevin' camp, meanwhile, has formed to head off that scenario before it even materializes. Dozens of GOP lawmakers, from moderates to MAGA loyalists, have said they will only vote for McCarthy for Speaker, no matter how many rounds of votes it takes. If followed, that commitment to respond to hardball with hardball would basically ensure no other Republican comes close to the gavel."
"The emerging game of chicken is, to a large extent, about winning the run-up to Jan. 3, when the new House will convene and vote on its Speaker," said the report. "Most insiders understand that if the Never Kevin camp is unable to grow its numbers by then — or put forward a true consensus candidate — their effort is doomed to fail. The threats of the Only Kevins are meant to stifle those efforts."
One reflection of the tensions is in the growing feud between usually like-minded far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who backs McCarthy, and Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who is uncommitted. Boebert lashed out at Greene for whipping votes for McCarthy, saying that "I don't believe in [electing McCarthy], just as I don't believe in ... Jewish space lasers." Greene hit back, saying Boebert "childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite."
"That McCarthy — the GOP speaker-in-waiting for years and the overwhelming choice of his current members — is continuing to struggle in his bid for the gavel is indicative, perhaps, of the relative lack of excitement he generates. That Only Kevin lawmakers were wearing buttons that simply said 'O.K.' seemed to unintentionally drive the point home," said the report. "But the murky speakership race also reflects a party experiencing no small degree of angst about the direction it will take after spending four years in the minority. Many GOP lawmakers are downplaying the significance of the current leadership fight, with some calling it a healthy part of the process and arguing that past fights were far more intense."
"If they are wrong, however, the consequences could be far-reaching," said the report. "The looming concern floated by the Only Kevin Republicans is that amid multiple rounds of ballots, a unified Democratic caucus could, theoretically, persuade a handful of Republicans to vote for a unity candidate instead. Names of some centrist Republicans have been floated around the Hill, like pro-Trump-impeachment Reps. John Katko (R-MI) and Fred Upton (R-NY)." Both of them are retiring from Congress, but the Constitution allows the House to choose a non-member as Speaker — though this has never happened before.
The morning after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection was released to the public, Donald Trump flipped out on his Truth Social account -- maintaining that "at least 17%" of the millions of votes cast in the 2020 presidential election were stolen from him.
As revelation after revelation about testimony given to investigators fills the headlines, the former president was once again attacking the press and the FBI while insisting, "TRUMP WON, BIG!"
On Truth Social he wrote, "The FBI used Twitter and Facebook to bludgeon the 2020 Election to Biden. Nothing Negative could be said about him, especially as it related to Hunter’s Laptop From Hell, and ONLY Negative could be said about me. They were illegally after “Trump” at a level of ferocity, hate and yes, desperation, that has never been seen in our Country before. Other Media companies were involved also.
He then continued, "The change in the Election was Complete & Total, with Millions of votes switched, at least 17%. TRUMP WON, BIG!"
A bright flash of gamma rays from the constellation Boötes that lasted nearly one minute came from a kilonova, as we described in a new paper. This finding challenges what astronomers know about some of the most powerful events in the universe.
The unusual cosmic explosion was detected by the Neil Gehrels Swift observatory on Dec. 11, 2021, as the satellite orbited Earth. When astronomers pointed other telescopes at the part of the sky where this large blast of gamma rays – named GRB211211A – came from, they saw a glow of visible and infrared light known as a kilonova. The particular wavelengths of light coming from this explosion allowed our team to identify the source of the unusual gamma-ray burst as two neutron stars colliding and merging together.
Gamma rays are the most energetic form of electromagnetic radiation. In just a few seconds, a gamma-ray burst blasts out the same amount of energy that the Sun will radiate throughout its entire life. Gamma-ray bursts are the most powerful events in the universe, and astronomers think only two cosmic scenarios can produce gamma-ray bursts.
The most common sources are the deaths of stars 30 to 50 times more massive than the Sun. The catastrophic destruction of one these large stars is called a supernova. When they explode, the stars create black holes that consume the leftover debris. These black holes emit a jet of matter and electromagnetic radiation that moves at close to the speed of light. In moments after the black hole starts emitting this high-energy stream of matter and radiation, the jet produces a burst of gamma rays that can last for minutes.
The unusual gamma-ray burst originated from the small red dot within the circle in this image. The graph shows how bright and long-lasting the burst was. International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/M. Zamani/NASA/ESA/Eleonora Troja, CC BY-ND
Kilonovae are the second type of events associated with gamma-ray bursts. Kilonovae occur when a neutron star merges with another neutron star or is consumed by a black hole. Neutron stars are rather small stars – about 1.4 to 2 times the mass of the Sun, though only dozens of miles across.
When two of these tiny, dense stars merge to produce a black hole, they leave very little material behind. Compared with the long-lasting feast a black hole gets after a supernova, kilonovae leave a black hole with little more than a snack that results in a gamma-ray burst that lasts only a second or two at most.
For over 20 years, astronomers thought that kilonovae accompanied short gamma-ray bursts and supernovae accompanied long ones. So when our team started looking at the wealth of data and images collected on the minute-long burst in December 2021, we expected to see a supernova. Much to our surprise, we found a kilonova.
Why it matters
Kilonovae are cosmic factories that create heavy metals, including gold, platinum, iodine and uranium. Because they enrich the chemical composition of the universe, kilonovae are critical to providing the basic ingredients for the formation of planets and life.
GRB211211A’s long duration contradicts existing theories of how gamma-ray bursts relate to supernovae and kilonovae. This finding shows that there is still a lot astronomers like us don’t understand about these powerful and important processes and suggests that there may be other ways the universe can produce heavy metals.
Kilonovae are responsible for producing heavy metals – like gold, uranium and iodine – that are important for many processes in the universe.
The few exotic stellar encounters that produce gamma-ray bursts can look very similar to one another across the electromagnetic spectrum. However, the unique gravitational wave signatures they produce could be the key to solving the enigma. The gravitational wave detectors LIGO, Virgo and KAGRA did not see GRB211211A, as they were all offline for improvements. If they can catch a long-duration gamma-ray burst after they begin operating again in 2023, the combination of gravitational wave and electromagnetic data may solve the mystery of this newly discovered event.