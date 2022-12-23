J6 report makes it clear Trump knew he'd lost Georgia — but pushed for voter fraud claims anyway
Donald Trump, pictured at his rally near the White House on January 6, 2021, is accused of leading a criminal conspiracy to cling to power. (AFP/File)

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election released its final report late Thursday night and gave a lot of details that the Fulton County district attorney will likely be a piece of her final indictments, at least one legal analyzer said.

"At first blush, the most damning publicly detailed evidence in the report for Trump in Georgia is that he repeatedly was told that his allegations against Fulton County poll workers were wrong, but he continued to target and harass them. Very well could be a criminal act," explained Georgia State Law Professor Anthony Kreis.

He acknowledged that he hadn't been able to read all 850 pages in an hour, but that was the key piece of the findings that referenced the Georgia probe he suspected would be important for District Attorney Fani Willis.

Georgia Public Radio reporter Stephen Fowler noticed that the report notes "threats of violence that stemmed from false claims and attacks made by Trump and his allies in Georgia include death threats, bombing threats, intimidation and more."

Looking through the transcript of the call Trump had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Fowler quoted, "The President would stop at nothing to win Georgia."

The report also makes it clear: "Even without his many retweets, President Trump posted an average of about one tweet per day in December 2020 either criticizing Governor Kemp or pressuring him explicitly or implicitly to take actions to help overturn the election."

